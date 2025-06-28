Street takeovers in Bellflower, Lakewood overnight, at least 7 businesses looted

article

The Brief There were two street takeovers overnight Saturday within miles and minutes of each other in Bellflower and Lakewood. At least seven businesses were broken into near the scenes of the takeovers. It wasn't clear if the two takeovers were related. No arrests have been announced.



Several businesses were ransacked overnight Saturday after two street takeovers in southern Los Angeles County. No one has yet been arrested, according to police.

What we know:

The first street takeover happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday, near Artesia Boulevard and Woodruff Avenue in Bellflower, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Video from near the street takeover showed several businesses broken into, including an Arco gas station, a beauty supply store, and an automotive business. Video showed shelves ripped clean, ATMs destroyed, and the front doors of at least two of the businesses destroyed.

Dig deeper:

Another street takeover happened in nearby Lakewood just after 2 a.m. near Del Amo and Paramount boulevards.

Another several businesses were looted in the area, including four in the same strip mall at the intersection. Security footage from a Metro by T-Mobile store showed more than a dozen people walking into the store and stealing what the owner said was thousands of dollars in merchandise.

What we don't know:

Officials said it was unclear whether the two street takeovers were related. No arrests have been announced.