South LA AutoZone looted after street takeover

An AutoZone store in South Los Angeles was allegedly looted following a street takeover early Monday morning, leaving the store significantly damaged.

What we know:

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Monday, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Newton Division were dispatched to the AutoZone Auto Parts store located at 4335 S. Main Street and Vernon Avenue.

Video from the scene showed officers clearing the store of potential looters before they entered.

A large amount of broken glass and scattered merchandise were seen in the parking lot.

Witnesses at the scene reported that dozens of people were present at a street takeover event immediately prior to the alleged looting.

What's next:

Police have stated they are investigating the incident.

Further information is expected to be released as the investigation progresses.