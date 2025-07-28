2 more stores looted near street takeovers sites in LA County

The Brief Two more stores were looted near street takeover sites over the weekend. The latest round of looting come as an Auto Zone store near South Los Angeles was looted prior to Sunday morning. The looters targeted a WSS shoe store near Carson on Sunday morning.



Two more stores were looted near the scene of street takeovers in Los Angeles County overnight, making at least three such crimes this weekend, according to multiple media reports.

Officers were dispatched at 2:46 a.m. Sunday to a T-Mobile store at South Figueroa Street and Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.

Officers took a burglary report but it was not immediately known if any merchandise was taken from the store, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes.

A WSS shoe store in the Carson/Compton area was looted as another street takeover was going on at around 3 a.m., KFI-FM first reported, but later confirmed by FOX 11.

The latest crimes occurred one day after an AutoZone was looted during a street takeover at Century Boulevard and Central Avenue in the South Los Angeles area.

No arrests have been reported in any of the burglaries or the takeovers.