Homeless man shot dead on Skid Row

A homicide investigation was underway in downtown Los Angeles following an overnight shooting on Skid Row.

The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. Monday on Los Angeles Street between 5th and Winston streets, officials said.

Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Ryan Rabbett said witnesses informed investigators the victim was in a dispute with at least two suspects ahead of the shooting.

When first responders arrived, they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lt. Rabbett said investigators will continue to review security video footage.

A detailed description of the suspects was not available and the name of the victim has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information about the shooting are asked to contact the LAPD.