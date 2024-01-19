Homeless person in LA appears to get hosed by nonprofit worker spraying Skid Row sidewalk

A contractor for a nonprofit organization is at the center of controversy after a disturbing video showed him spraying the sidewalk in Los Angeles as a nearby homeless person was trying to not get hosed.

The video, which made rounds on social media earlier this week, shows a homeless person getting their stuff as the Skid Row sidewalk around them was wet after the contract worker sprayed the area.

The nonprofit associated with the contractor, Urban Alchemy, announced on social media that the worker is no longer with the nonprofit.

Below is a statement released by the nonprofit on social media:

"Urban Alchemy exists to lift up our communities, and to serve them with humanity and dignity. The action being taken here is unacceptable, and completely antithetical to our training and values. The practitioner involved in this incident no longer works at Urban Alchemy."

A spokesperson from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' office issued the following statement:

"This behavior is unacceptable. No human being should be treated this way. We are glad that the individual responsible is no longer working for Urban Alchemy."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The heartbreaking video on social media comes as the homeless crisis continues to haunt Southern California. A report published in 2023 revealed the homeless head count across Los Angeles went up 10% while the population went up by 9% countywide the year prior to that..