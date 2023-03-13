2 new LA restaurants added to Michelin Guide

article

Two new Los Angeles restaurants have just made their way into the 2023 edition of the Michelin Guide.

The two restaurants are Leona's Sushi in Studio City and Niku X in downtown Los Angeles.

Leona's Sushi was described by Michelin Guide inspectors a "hip spot" with a "great ambiance" and "terrific food" with a "variety of distinctive spaces that lure creative types and beautiful people."

Niku X was praised for its "classic Yakiniku-style cooking with contemporary techniques," with beef the star menu item.

A total six new additions statewide were added.

Currently, nearly three dozen restaurants in Southern California have Michelin stars.

The fall edition of the Michelin Guide will also reveal the full list of LA restaurants that have earned stars or Bib Gourmands.