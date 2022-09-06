These 18 LA restaurants just got added to the Michelin Guide

Looking for some restaurants to try in the Los Angeles area?

The Michelin Guide added 18 local restaurants to its California listings, classifying them as "new" so foodies can enjoy them before the annual announcement of Bib Gourmands and Stars.

"By revealing some of the new additions made by our inspectors throughout the year, we enhance our digital tools to further strengthen the ties that bind us to food lovers," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides. "We hope that these regular revelations and updates to the selection throughout the year will provide opportunities to highlight the profession and invite everyone to discover and support the restaurants around them."

Here's the full list from Michelin:



All Day Baby

3200 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles

AllDayBabyLA.com

Anybody can throw together a breakfast sandwich, but few compare to the one served here. A tower of softly scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage and American cheese arrives under a cloak of strawberry jam stacked between a fluffy cathead biscuit.

Antico Nuovo

4653 Beverly Blvd.

Los Angeles

AnticoNuovo-LA.com

A hand-cranked rotisserie grill is the centerpiece of this handsome kitchen, which turns out hearty pastas and big proteins. Focaccia with whipped ricotta and hazelnut pesto is a must, while pasta stuffed with rabbit is a signature.

Chiang Rai

3832 E. Anaheim St.

Long Beach

ChiangRaiLB.com

There is a lengthy Thai menu spotlighting Northern specialties and street food, but skip straight to the Chiang Rai Local Food portion and order away. The kitchen caters to the American palate, so if you’re a heat seeker don’t be shy about speaking up.

Fia Steak

2458 Wilshire Blvd.

Santa Monica

FiaSteak.com

It has the classic masculine steakhouse look down pat, complete with dry-aged steaks on full display. The menu is a classic paean to meat with opulent touches (spy the separate sections for caviar and Champagne). Seafood-focused starters kick things off.

Flavors from Afar

1046 S. Fairfax Ave.

Los Angeles

FlavorsFromAfar.com

A kitchen on a mission, Flavors from Afar works with refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants to highlight recipes from their native countries over the course of a month. Eritrean, Lebanese, Navajo, Guatemalan, Haitian — the rotation is constant, and the culinary reach of the effort is vast.

Girl & The Goat LA

555-3 Mateo St.

Los Angeles

GirlAndTheGoat.com

Chef Stephanie Izard’s West Coast offshoot of her wildly popular Chicago original has made its home in downtown LA’s Arts District. Perpetually full and lively, everyone comes here for a good time. Patrons at the bar sip colorful drinks while perusing the eclectic menu with the chef’s trademark style (read: free-roaming with global inspiration and gutsy flavors).

Horses

7617 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles

HorsesLA.com

Once home to a storied pub, this veritable hit exudes a members-only charm in a vintage space where banquettes, side rooms and a long bar up front hum with energy. The food offers broad appeal. Endive dressed in a creamy Caesar is one of the best salads in the city, while blood sausage with fried hen’s egg offers heartier satisfaction.

Ipoh Kopitiam

1411 S. Garfield Ave.

Alhambra

Ipoh-Kopitiam.com

Chef Kenji Tang fills a void with a fairly succinct menu of well-known Malaysian favorites that stand out in a region known more for its Chinese restaurants. Everybody orders the tender Hainanese chicken, served with a trio of dipping sauces and a dome of seasoned rice.

Lalibela

1025 S. Fairfax Ave.

Los Angeles

LalibelaLA.com

Chef/owner Tenagne Belachew and her daughters are congenial fixtures in this simply adorned setting. They are content to let the food do the talking and offer a dazzling selection of vibrant, colorful Ethiopian classics with vegetables and meat alike arriving on oversized silver platters lined with thin, spongy injera.

Lulu

10899 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles

Lulu.restaurant

This charming restaurant is nestled within a courtyard at the Hammer Museum and is helmed by David Tanis with a little help from none other than Alice Waters. Fresh produce on display is more than just a design element; it’s a hint at the philosophy of this spot, where the three-course and à la carte menus shift daily.

Lumière

2025 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

LumiereBrasserie.com

Nestled inside the Fairmont Century Plaza, Lumière is a relaxed brasserie-styled spot for French-inspired cooking. Friendly staff are on hand to offer guidance and share their favorite selections, but you’ll certainly want to indulge in a variety of classics like fruits de mer and steak frites.

Manzke

9575 W. Pico Blvd.

Los Angeles

ManzkeRestaurant.com

This eponymous fine dining concept from Walter and Margarita Manzke is in the same building as their more casual Bicyclette Bistro. Here, you’ll settle in for a ten-course tasting menu boasting a contemporary style that blends French techniques with Californian influences and Asian notes.

Mes Amis

1541 Wilcox Ave.

Los Angeles

MesAmisLA.com

One of the Thompson Hollywood’s coterie of dining options, this spacious, swanky brasserie happily marks the return of celebrated Chef Lincoln Carson to the LA dining scene. Indeed, a group might be needed to do full justice to the assortment of carefully sourced fruits de mer, and some of the French-meets-Californian offerings.

Moo’s Craft Barbecue

2118 N. Broadway

Los Angeles

MoosCraftBarbecue.com

High school sweethearts Andrew and Michelle Muñoz are living a dream come true at their restaurant in Lincoln Heights. Smoky, salt-and-pepper-crusted brisket and snappy, spicy sausages packed with cheddar and jalapeños pay homage to the barbecue traditions of Austin, Texas. Sides like Mexican street corn are a nod to their heritage.

RYLA

1220 Hermosa Ave.

Hermosa Beach

EatRYLA.com

Husband and wife chefs Ray Hayashi and Cynthia Hetlinger run the show at this splashy and sophisticated spot in Hermosa Beach. Expect contemporary cooking with a Japanese focus and broad Asian elements. The menu offers a panoply of small plates — ideal for sharing.

Shunji

3003 Ocean Park Blvd.

Santa Monica

Shunji-ns.com

Freshly relocated, Shunji lives on as a notable Japanese counter manned by a chef whose experience runs deep. The space features two sections — one is run by Chef Miki Takahiro, while the second, smaller counter is in the hands of Chef Shunji Nakao. Both offer an excellent omakase.

Sushi Nikkei

3819 Atlantic Ave.

Long Beach

SushiNikkei-LA.com

Peruvian-born, Long Beach local Daiwa Wong and her husband/chef Eduardo Chang are behind this Bixby Knolls spot starring Nikkei-style sushi that incorporates Peruvian influences.

Sushi Takeda

123 Astronaut Ellison S Onizuka Street, Suite 307

Los Angeles

SushiTakeda.com

The fans are here for Chef Hide Takeda, who has worked at some of the city’s top sushi dens. There are two nightly seatings for omakase (one helmed by Chef Takeda), or skip the splurge-worthy dinner and opt for the reasonably priced lunch omakase.



