Latest Southern California rainfall totals on Feb. 17

The Brief A new storm hits LA Tuesday night, triggering a flood watch from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday with mudslide risks in wildfire burn scars. Temperatures are plummeting; snow levels will drop to 3,000 feet by Wednesday morning, potentially impacting mountain travel along the Grapevine. Topanga Canyon Boulevard remains closed through Tuesday due to multiple slides, while coastal areas face high surf advisories through Friday.



California was walloped Monday by the first of three powerful winter storms carrying treacherous thunderstorms, high winds, and heavy snow in mountain areas.

Floods, mudslides, and snow

Local perspective:

Millions of Los Angeles County residents faced flash flood warnings as rain pounded the region and people in some areas scarred by last year's deadly wildfires were under an evacuation warning through Tuesday because of the potential for mud and debris flows.

The National Weather Service said Monday's storm was expected to produce about 1 to 3 inches in coastal and valley areas and 2 to 5 inches in the mountains.

A flood watch remains in effect in Los Angeles County from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. The NWS said rainfall totals during this period will likely be between .75 and 1 inch in the coastal and valley areas, and between 2 and 2.5 inches in the mountains.

No evacuation orders were issued, but several roads flooded, including an intersection at 12330 W. Olympic Blvd. in West Los Angeles, where seven vehicles were stalled.

Tuesday's storm is a much colder system and snow levels are expected to drop to around 3,000 feet by dawn Wednesday.

Current rainfall totals

By the numbers:

Below are the latest 24-hr rain totals across Southern California from the National Weather Service:

Los Angeles County rainfall totals

Avalon: 1.79

Bel Air: 1.08

Beverly Hills: 0.46

Burbank - Bob Hope: 1.66

Canoga Park: 0.63

Chatsworth Reservoir: 0.59

Claremont: 1.33

Culver City: 0.50

Eagle Rock Reservoir: 0.81

East Pasadena: 1.14

Eaton Dam: 0.77

Hawthorne: 1.45

Hollywood Reservoir: 0.63

La Canada: 2.44

La Habra Heights: 1.30

Lancaster: 0.59

LAX: 1.62

Long Beach: 1.74

Downtown Los Angeles: 0.64

Malibu: 2.79

Mount Baldy: 2.24

Mount Wilson: 0.36

Northridge: 1.61

Ontario. 097

Pacoima Dam: 0.95

Santa Monica: 1.88

Saugus: 0.35

San Dimas. 1.96

Santa Fe Dam: 1.20

Sierra Madre: 1.32

South Gate: 0.63

Valyermo: 1.15

Van Nuys: 2.02

Warm Springs: 0.60

Whittier Hills: 1.48

Orange County rainfall totals

Aliso Laguna: 0.95

Bell Canyon: 0.87

Carbon Canyon Dam: 0.42

Fullerton Airport: 0.47

John Wayne Airport: 0.38

Laguna Beach: 0.51

Orange County Reservoir: 0.48

Riverside County rainfall totals

Beaumont: 1.26

Cabazon: 1.11

Cathedral Canyon: 0.19

Desert Hot Springs: 0.36

French Valley Airport: 0.72

Morongo Valley: 0.86

Murrieta Creek: 0.70

Norco: 0.28

Palm Desert: 0.04

Palm Springs: 0.20

Potrero Canyon: 1.02

Riverside: 1.22

Riverside Airport: 1.00

Riverside March ARB: 0.76

Riverside South: 1.22

Temecula: 1.06

San Bernardino County rainfall totals

Adelanto: 0.35

Apple Valley: 0.43

Big Bear Lake: 0.11

Cedar Glen: 1.10

Chino Hills: 0.16

Crest Park: 0.98

Deer Creek Dam: 1.18

Helendale: 0.33

Hesperia: 0.03

Lucerne Valley: 0.41

Mount Baldy: 1.54

Oro Grande: 0.50

Pioneertown: 0.78

Rialto: 0.71

Running Springs: 0.28

San Bernardino: 1.14

Victorville: 0.40

Wildwood Canyon: 1.97

Wrightwood: 0.24

San Diego County rainfall totals

Agua Caliente: 0.17

Borrego Springs: 0.33

Carlsbad: 1.30

Chula Vista: 0.65

Encinitas: 0.39

Escondido: 1.32

Fashion Valley: 1.12

Granite Hills: 1.32

Julian: 2.85

La Mesa: 1.26

Kearny Mesa: 1.21

Miramar: 0.81

Mission Valley: 1.26

National City: 0.69

Oceanside: 0.65

Point Loma: 0.70

Poway: 1.26

Ramona: 1.71

Rancho Bernardino: 1.15

Rincon Springs: 1.24

San Diego Airport: 0.98

San Felipe: 1.02

San Onofre: 0.63

Santee: 1.28

Santa Barbara County rainfall totals

Buellton: 1.67

Carpinteria: 0.18

Goleta: 0.20

Montecito: 0.31

Nipomo: 1.52

Refugio Hills: 0.96

Santa Maria: 1.27

Vandenberg AFB: 1.41

Lompoc: 1.73

Los Alamos: 1.38

Los Prietos: 0.41

Santa Barbara: 0.13

Santa Cruz Island: 0.45

Santa Maria: 0.49

Santa Rosa Island: 0.26

UCSB: 0.53

San Joaquin Valley rainfall totals

Bakersfield: 0.26

Fresno: 0.97

Madera: 1.20

Oakdale: 1.18

Modesto: 1.17

Stockton: 1.46

Ventura County rainfall totals

Bell Canyon: 0.63

Camarillo: 0.24

CSU Channel Islands: 1.69

Fillmore: 0.22

La Conchita: 0.36

Lake Casitas: 1.61

Lake Piru: 0.29

Leo Carrillo: 0.23

Matilija Dam: 0.27

Moorpark: 0.33

Newbury Park: 1.44

Ojai: 0.20

Oxnard: 0.21

Piru: 0.48

Santa Rosa Valley: 1.45

Silverstrand Beach: 0.35

Simi Valley: 0.42

Somis: 0.42

Thousand Oaks: 0.52

Big picture view:

The latest storm comes amid across much of the American West, with snow cover and depth measuring at the lowest levels scientists have seen in decades.

Most states saw half their average precipitation or less in January, though California fared better than others due to heavy rains in December.

More rain expected

What's next:

For Tuesday, a wind advisory was issued for the Antelope Valley from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. for expected gusts up to 50 mph. A stronger high wind warning followed from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, when gusts could reach 65 mph.

Very large waves are expected across coastal waters through Friday, with surf peaking Tuesday and Wednesday across west-facing beaches. High surf advisories and beach hazard statements are in effect for all coasts.

Temperatures are dropping sharply this week, with daytime highs remaining in the mid-50s in most of Los Angeles and Orange counties all week, and dropping to the low 50s and even upper 40s in the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys.

Overnight lows will be in the 40s in most areas, but will drop into the 30s in the mountains, Santa Clarita Valley and the high desert from Tuesday to Friday.

Another storm system is expected Thursday.

What you can do:

Clear drainage: Ensure gutters and storm drains are clear of debris to prevent localized flooding.

Monitor burn scars: Residents near recent burn areas should stay alert for weather updates and be prepared to evacuate if debris flow warnings are issued.

Avoid the surf: Stay away from rock jetties and the water, as large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents are expected.

Prep for snow: If traveling through mountain passes Tuesday or Wednesday, carry tire chains and an emergency kit.