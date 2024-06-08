LA Pride in the Park returns: Ricky Martin to headline

Los Angeles will begin a weekend-long celebration of Pride Month Saturday with a party at Los Angeles State Historic Park that will include a series of musical performances, capped by headliner Ricky Martin.

LA Pride in the Park, sponsored by the nonprofit Christopher Street West Association, is set to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday in the park at 1245 N. Spring St. The event will cover more than 20 acres, featuring an array of activities, exhibitor booths, vendors, games, food and drink.

The theme of this year's LA Pride season is "Power in Pride," celebrating "the LGBTQ+ community's ability to live authentically through strength and resilience."

The highlight of the event will be the concert entertainment, which will include appearances from JoJo Siwa, RaiNao, Tokischa and MUNA, along with cast members of HBO's "We're Here" — including Sasha Velour, Latrice Royale, Jaida Essence Hall and Priyanka.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 11: Participants are seen at the 2023 LA Pride Parade on June 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage)

But the highlight will be the headline performance by Ricky Martin, who will be the first openly gay Latin artist to perform center stage at LA Pride. Organizers said it will also mark Martin's first headlining performance at any Pride event.

"I am thrilled to be headlining LA Pride in the Park because it's an incredible opportunity to celebrate love, diversity, and equality," Martin said in a statement when he was announced as the headliner. "LA Pride is a testament to the power of community, the power of visibility, and the power of standing up for our rights. Being part of this vibrant community fills me with pride and purpose."

Gerald Garth, Christopher Street West board president, said Martin "has long been an inspiration to millions around the world."

"His participation in LA Pride in the Park goes beyond mere entertainment. It symbolizes a powerful affirmation of queer Latin identity and a celebration of diversity within the LGBTQ+ community," Garth said in a statement. "We cannot wait to be `Livin' La Vida Loca' while beaming with Pride."

Pride in the Park will also include a dedicated "sober space" within the venue, featuring games and activities, as well as an Erotic City with displays and appearances "that appeal to the kink community."

LA Pride celebrations will continue Sunday with the LA Pride Parade through the streets of Hollywood, followed by a daylong street fair.