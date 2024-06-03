Mickalene Thomas exhibition highlighted at The Broad

Art experts agree: Mickalene Thomas is an artist with exceptional skill in a variety of disciplines. She paints, she creates collages, she films, takes photographs and shapes neon. The variety of her many ventures has led to Thomas being one of the world's most renowned multidimensional visual artists.

That versatility is on full display right now at The Broad in downtown Los Angeles. "Mickalene Thomas: All About Love" exhibits a variety of her works created over the past 20 years of her career. The exhibition shares its title and several of its themes with the pivotal text by feminist author Bell Hooks, in which love is an active process.

One unusual element is comfortable chairs, benches and beanbags where museum visitors can sit, gaze and gawk at Thomas' art.

"Although Mickalene is rightly praised for her activism and making space for black women and queer people, underrecognized is her building of spaces," said Ed Schad, curator at The Broad.

A guiding principle of Thomas' many works is empowering and highlighting Black women, showering their beauty with glimmer and shine.

Museum visitor Leena DuBose marveled at the precision placement of Thomas' heavily bejeweled art.

"She is able to combine unique materials and layer them on top of photos and paint. I admire her unconventional use of rhinestones and sequins," DuBose said. "I think it's fantastic. I'm a big fan."

"Mickalene Thomas: All about Love" is at The Broad from now until September 29, then it embarks on an international tour. The museum is also offering a summer of activities and events related to this exhibition.

Visit thebroad.org for more information.