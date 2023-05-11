LA police officer hurt in hit-and-run crash with Tesla on 10 Freeway near downtown

article

A police officer is at the hospital after they were involved in a hit-and-run crash with a Tesla near downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a down motorcycle officer in the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway near the 110 Freeway exit a little before 4 p.m. Thursday.

The officer was taken to the hospital as authorities search for the hit-and-run Tesla driver.

As of Thursday evening, officials did not give a specific description of the Tesla.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

