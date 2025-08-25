LA officials to reveal details on 'major law enforcement operation'
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, and Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman are set to announce that a coordinated operation has resulted in the takedown of a burglary crew responsible for nearly 100 break-ins across the city.
What we know:
The announcement is part of the mayor's comprehensive public safety strategy, which includes both law enforcement and community-based solutions to prevent crime.
Mayor Bass recently met with homeowners in the Valley to discuss the LAPD’s aggressive approach to confronting the uptick in crime.
What's next:
The press conference scheduled for 8 a.m. will detail the specifics of the operation and the broader public safety initiatives being implemented to address crime in Los Angeles.
