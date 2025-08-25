Expand / Collapse search

LA officials to reveal details on 'major law enforcement operation'

Published  August 25, 2025 6:52am PDT
The Brief

    • The mayor, LAPD chief, and district attorney will announce a major law enforcement operation.
    • The LAPD-led operation successfully took down a burglary crew responsible for nearly 100 break-ins.
    • The announcement is part of the mayor's strategy to address a recent uptick in crime.

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, and Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman are set to announce that a coordinated operation has resulted in the takedown of a burglary crew responsible for nearly 100 break-ins across the city. 

What we know:

The announcement is part of the mayor's comprehensive public safety strategy, which includes both law enforcement and community-based solutions to prevent crime. 

Mayor Bass recently met with homeowners in the Valley to discuss the LAPD’s aggressive approach to confronting the uptick in crime.

What's next:

The press conference scheduled for 8 a.m. will detail the specifics of the operation and the broader public safety initiatives being implemented to address crime in Los Angeles.

The Source: This information is sourced from an official announcement planned by the Los Angeles mayor's office, in conjunction with the LAPD and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office. The content details the subject and scope of the upcoming press conference.

