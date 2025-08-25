LA officials to reveal details on 'major law enforcement operation'

The Brief The mayor, LAPD chief, and district attorney will announce a major law enforcement operation. The LAPD-led operation successfully took down a burglary crew responsible for nearly 100 break-ins. The announcement is part of the mayor's strategy to address a recent uptick in crime.



Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, and Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman are set to announce that a coordinated operation has resulted in the takedown of a burglary crew responsible for nearly 100 break-ins across the city.

What we know:

The announcement is part of the mayor's comprehensive public safety strategy, which includes both law enforcement and community-based solutions to prevent crime.

Mayor Bass recently met with homeowners in the Valley to discuss the LAPD’s aggressive approach to confronting the uptick in crime.

What's next:

The press conference scheduled for 8 a.m. will detail the specifics of the operation and the broader public safety initiatives being implemented to address crime in Los Angeles.

