LA on track to see lowest homicide total in nearly 60 years, Bass says

Los Angeles is on pace for its lowest homicide total in nearly 60 years, according to a newly-released report, Mayor Karen Bass announced on Wednesday.

What we know:

Bass stated that this achievement is due to comprehensive safety strategies implemented with law enforcement and community organizations.

These strategies involve both responding swiftly when crimes occur and holding individuals accountable, as well as working to prevent crime from happening.

Earlier this year, Bass and Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell had previously announced drops in homicides and "person crimes" and pledged continued aggressive action for public safety.

The significant decrease in violence, particularly in targeted Gang Reduction and Youth Development (GRYD) zones, is attributed to the efforts of community violence interventionists. GRYD zones have shown substantial reductions in gang-related homicides, indicating the impact of these focused programs on public safety.

What we don't know:

Further details of the report or any other findings were not released.

By the numbers:

Lowest homicide total in nearly 60 years: Los Angeles is on pace to achieve this milestone.

45% decrease: The reported decrease in gang-related homicides in Gang Reduction and Youth Development (GRYD) zones in 2024 compared to 2023.

56% decrease: The reported decrease in gang-related homicides in GRYD zones compared to 2022.

What they're saying:

Bass stated, "Reports show that Los Angeles is on pace for the lowest homicide total in 60 years. Especially with the summer underway, we will continue to implement comprehensive safety strategies with law enforcement and community organizations to keep Angelenos safe. That means swiftly responding when crime happens and holding people accountable, while also working to prevent crime from happening in the first place."

The Source: This report is based on a statement released by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass's office on Wednesday, which referenced findings from an undisclosed report. It includes direct quotes from Mayor Bass regarding the city's crime trends and public safety strategies. The information also incorporates previous announcements made by Mayor Bass and Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell regarding crime statistics.



