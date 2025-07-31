Encino rise in crime: Demands grow for city leaders to take action

The Brief Community leaders in Encino are demanding action from LA City officials due to a reported rise in crime. The demands follow a recent home invasion where a couple were murdered and a series of ongoing burglaries in the area. Neighborhood groups are scheduled to meet with the mayor, a city councilwoman, and the LAPD today at 10 a.m. to present a list of demands.



Encino community leaders are set to demand action from Los Angeles city officials on Thursday in response to a reported rise in crime in the area.

What we know:

Community leaders from the Encino Neighborhood Council and the Encino Property Owners Association will gather at Van Nuys City Hall at 10 a.m. to present a list of written demands.

They are calling on the mayor, the city councilwoman, and the Los Angeles Police Department to address a rise in crime that they say has targeted the Encino neighborhood for years.

Later tonight, the groups also plan to have a Zoom meeting with the mayor.

The backstory:

The call for action follows the murders of former "American Idol" music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas DeLuca, on July 14. The suspect was identified by authorities as 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian. He is accused of murdering the two, both aged 70, during a home burglary.

Boodarian was charged with two counts of murder, as well as one count of residential burglary with a person present. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 20.

Additionally, the neighborhood has been experiencing a wave of burglaries, with some homes being targeted repeatedly. Just hours after the community gathered for a meeting to discuss the rise in crime, two break-ins were reported in the area. One of the homes belonged to "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp, the daughter of musician John Mellencamp. The suspects got away by the time police arrived.

Local perspective:

In response to the uptick in crime, the LAPD said it is implementing an "all-hands-on-deck" strategy to address recent crimes and public safety concerns in Encino.

The strategy includes increased patrols, focused burglary investigations, air support, and community outreach.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said the initiative will be led by LAPD command staff, the West Valley Division, burglary detectives, patrol officers, and community relations personnel.

According to McDonnell, the strategy is based off lessons from the summer 2024 public safety campaign, with expanded efforts to address recent crimes.

What's next:

Community leaders will present their demands at a meeting at Van Nuys City Hall at 10 a.m. today.

Following the meeting, they have a Zoom call scheduled with the mayor for later tonight. It is not yet clear what specific actions city officials will take in response to the community's demands.