Community meeting held in Encino to discuss crime, safety amid recent double murder

The Brief Hundreds of Encino residents gathered at a community meeting to express concerns over crime and safety following a recent double murder. L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman and Los Angeles Police Captain Mike Bland addressed the community, with Hochman promising increased accountability for criminals. Police plan to increase patrols in Encino, while residents hope for improved safety and security.



Hundreds of concerned residents flooded the Encino Community Center Monday evening to express their concerns over crime and safety.

"I grew up in this city, no one ever thought we needed guns and a saferoom in our house to be safe," said Valerie Simms.

At least 500 people are estimated to have attended Monday’s meeting, along with Los Angeles Police Captain Mike Bland and L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

"There is a decrease in crime in the area of Encino," said Capt. Bland.

A rash of home burglaries fueled safety concerns in Encino last summer. Residents feel like it’s happening again this summer.

"We need to send the message to the criminals, if you want to come into Encino or anywhere in L.A. City or anywhere in this county, you will be arrested and you will be prosecuted by my office," said Hochman.

After the meeting, FOX 11 asked Hochman how and if he’s getting the message to criminals since taking office in December.

"For four years when criminals were not being held accountable, they got used to it," said Hochman. "They got used to a regime where you get arrested in the morning and out in the afternoon, if you ever got arrested at all. We’re changing that."

Last week a double murder occurred inside an Encino home, surrounded by walls, barbed wire, and cameras. American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband Thomas were shot and killed during a home burglary.

"This murder could have been avoided," said Heather Michaels from the Encino Neighborhood Council. "The community feels unsafe. They are frightened. A lot of the elderly don’t even want to come out of their homes."

The meeting ended abruptly Wednesday evening, despite several people in line with questions.

"Our taxes are high, our services are low," said Deborah Palace. "Please, Karen Bass, hear our voice."

Police say they’re increasing patrol from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. across Encino, similar to last summer.

Residents say they’re hopeful safety and security will improve soon.

"I think [tonight’s meeting] is going to get the attention of the district and the city as well," said Lionel Mares.