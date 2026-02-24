Ex-LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley sues city, alleges Bass used her as scapegoat for Palisades Fire

The Brief Former LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley sued the city on Friday, alleging her termination was an act of illegal retaliation by Mayor Karen Bass. Crowley claims the deadly Palisades Fire was exacerbated by an $17.6 million budget cut and the Mayor’s absence during a diplomatic trip to Ghana. The Mayor’s office has not yet issued a formal response to the specific allegations of lying and document manipulation detailed in the lawsuit.



Former Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley has filed a lawsuit against the city, alleging that Mayor Karen Bass orchestrated a retaliatory campaign to deflect blame for the catastrophic January 2025 Palisades Fire.

The suit claims the Mayor’s office ignored repeated warnings about budget cuts and equipment failures before firing Crowley to "avoid accountability."

What we know:

In her Los Angeles Superior Court filing, Kristin Crowley alleges violations of the Labor Code and the state Constitution.

The lawsuit centers on the aftermath of the Palisades Fire, which killed 12 people and destroyed thousands of structures.

Crowley was removed from her post on Feb. 21, 2025, following accusations from Mayor Bass regarding leadership failures and a refusal to prepare an after-action report.

Crowley’s legal team contends that the Fire Department was intentionally hindered by the Bass administration, which reportedly cut the 2024-2025 operating budget by $17.6 million.

"Bass reversed course. She sought to avoid accountability by shifting blame and lying... claims contradicted by public records and Bass' own prior statements," the lawsuit claims.

The suit also highlights that Mayor Bass was out of the country in Ghana when the fire erupted, despite widely publicized National Weather Service warnings about extreme Santa Ana winds.

The other side:

Bass previously accused Crowley of failing to deploy 1,000 available firefighters and failing to inform her of the fire danger presented by forecasted winds.

"Acting in the best interests of Los Angeles’ public safety, and for the operations of the Los Angeles Fire Department, I have removed Kristin Crowley as Fire Chief," Bass said in a statement.

"We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley’s watch. Furthermore, a necessary step to an investigation was the President of the Fire Commission telling Chief Crowley to do an after-action report on the fires. The Chief refused. These require her removal. The heroism of our firefighters – during the Palisades fire and every single day – is without question. Bringing new leadership to the fire department is what our city needs."

Timeline:

July 2024: Bass administration reportedly cuts LAFD operating budget by $17.6 million for the fiscal year.

January 2025: High-wind event triggers the Palisades Fire; Mayor Bass is on a diplomatic trip to Ghana.

February 21, 2025: Mayor Bass officially removes Crowley as LAFD Chief.

Late 2025: LA City Council votes 13-2 to reject Crowley’s appeal of her termination.

Friday (Current): Crowley files a formal lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court seeking unspecified damages.

What's next:

The city must now file a formal response to the lawsuit in Superior Court.

While Crowley remains with the LAFD as an assistant chief in the Valley Bureau, the legal discovery process is expected to force the release of internal communications regarding the 2024 budget decisions and the Mayor's travel logs during the emergency.