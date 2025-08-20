Ex-LAFD Chief Crowley sues city, Mayor Bass

The Brief Former Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley has filed a legal claim against the city and Mayor Karen Bass. Crowley alleges she was fired in retaliation and defamed after speaking out against the fire department's budget cuts. The claim accuses the mayor's office of launching a smear campaign to scapegoat the fire chief following the January wildfires.



Former Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley has filed a legal claim against the city and Mayor Karen Bass, alleging she was a victim of defamation and retaliation.

The backstory:

Crowley's legal claim alleges her 25-year public service career was ended because she "told the truth" about the LAFD's condition.

According to the claim, she informed city leadership and the public that the LAFD was "underfunded, understaffed and ill-equipped to handle the rising demands of a growing city," due to Bass's budget cuts and decades of city neglect.

The claim states that after Crowley publicly confirmed Mayor Bass cut the LAFD's operating budget by $17.6 million, she was "targeted and removed."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Her attorneys allege that the mayor and her office then launched a smear campaign with false statements, including that Crowley failed to notify Bass of wind conditions, sent home 1,000 firefighters, and refused to conduct an after-action report.

Crowley's attorney, Genie Harrison, has a history of representing city employees in claims against the city; she represented a firefighter whose lawsuit against the city later settled.

What they're saying:

Crowley's attorney, Genie Harrison, stated, "The citizens of Los Angeles deserve to know the truth about how under-resourced the LAFD has become and how that came to be." Harrison added that Crowley "has put herself on the line yet again, this time to give the citizens of Los Angeles and its firefighters the truth -- and the power to create change."

Crowley’s attorneys also alleged that the statements made against her "were not simple mistakes." They were "falsehoods that were repeated publicly to deflect blame from the mayor's absence (in Ghana) during a predicted emergency and the consequences of her own decisions."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The claim demands an immediate retraction of all allegedly false statements, a public apology from the city and mayor to Crowley, and an end to all alleged ongoing reprisals.

A representative for the City Attorney's Office has not yet replied to a request for comment.