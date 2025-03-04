Ex-LA fire chief Kristin Crowley to appear at hearing after dismissal by Mayor Karen Bass

The Brief Kristin Crowley is appealing to get her job back as LAFD Chief. Last month, LA Mayor Karen Bass removed Crowley from leading the city's fire department over the latter's handling of the Jan. 2025 wildfires. Crowley needs the support of at least 10 of LA City Council's 15 members in order to get reinstated.



Kristin Crowley is fighting to get her job back as the Los Angeles Fire Chief.

Crowley is expected to attend a hearing on Tuesday, March 4 as part of the appeal process.

What we know:

In order to be reinstated as chief, Crowley would need the support of 10 of Los Angeles City Council's 15 members.

Crowley was pulled from leading the Los Angeles City Fire Department by Mayor Karen Bass back in February 2025 over the former's handling of the Eaton and Palisades fires.

What we don't know:

The public – and Crowley – await the vote of support from the LA City Council.

The backstory:

When Bass announced she was stripping the LAFD fire chief tag from Crowley, the LA Mayor accused Crowley of sending home 1,000 firefighters the day the Jan. 7 fires broke out. Bass also accused Crowley of refusing to do an after-action report, a procedure the LA Mayor called "a necessary step to the investigation" of the wildfires.

What they're saying:

Below was the original statement released by Bass last month when she decided to take Crowley out of her seat as fire chief:

"Acting in the best interests of Los Angeles’ public safety, and for the operations of the Los Angeles Fire Department, I have removed Kristin Crowley as Fire Chief. We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley’s watch. Furthermore, a necessary step to an investigation was the President of the Fire Commission telling Chief Crowley to do an after-action report on the fires. The Chief refused. These require her removal. The heroism of our firefighters – during the Palisades fire and every single day – is without question. Bringing new leadership to the Fire Department is what our city needs."

Below was the statement Crowley issued the same week she was removed from fire chief duties:

"As a humble public servant for over the past 30 years, 25 of those with the LAFD, it has been an absolute honor to represent and lead the men and women of one of the greatest fire departments in the world. As the Fire Chief, I based my actions and decisions on taking care of our firefighters so that they could take care of our communities. Serving others before self, having the courage and integrity to do what is right, and leading with compassion, love and respect have guided me throughout my career. I am extremely proud of the work, sacrifice and dedication of our LAFD members, both sworn and civilian."