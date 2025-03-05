Ex-LA fire chief Kristin Crowley has a new job with the department

Former Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley will serve as an assistant chief for the department's Operations Valley Bureau, it was announced Wednesday.

Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for Crowley, confirmed that she will serve with the bureau, which provides fire and emergency services to the San Fernando Valley.

The backstory:

On Tuesday, the L.A. City Council voted 13-2 to uphold Crowley's termination by Mayor Karen Bass, who fired the former chief over what she characterized as leadership failures related to January's deadly Palisades Fire.

"Although I am disappointed in the outcome of today's appeal vote, my heart is full of gratitude for the outpouring of love and support that I received," Crowley said in a statement Tuesday. "I especially want to thank UFLAC President Freddy Escobar, the many other UFLAC leaders, and the members who supported my efforts to shine the light on LAFD's needs. Standing up, speaking out, and advocating for our LAFD firefighters, their families, and the communities that we serve will always be the right thing to do."

"It has been an absolute honor of a lifetime to serve and represent the incredible men and women of the LAFD for nearly three years. The LAFD deserves to be properly funded, staffed, and resourced so we can meet the ever-changing needs of our communities. We owe that to the LAFD and to those we serve," her statement continued.

RELATED: Ex-LA fire chief Kristin Crowley's appeal over Bass firing denied by city council

In announcing her decision on Feb. 21, Bass questioned the department's failure to pre-deploy about 1,000 firefighters the morning of Jan. 7, when a dramatic Santa Ana wind event sparked the fire, as well as Crowley's alleged refusal to prepare an after-action report on the firefight.

She also said Crowley had failed to give her a weather update prior to the historic windstorm as she had done for other potentially dangerous weather events -- despite such warnings being widely publicized for several days prior to Jan. 7.

"After testimony by the former chief confirming she sent firefighters home on the morning of Jan. 7, her appeal was rejected 13-2 by members of the City Council," Zach Seidl, spokesman for Bass, said in a statement Tuesday. "This is an issue of public safety and for the operations of the Los Angeles Fire Department -- the city of Los Angeles is moving forward."

Appeal hearing

During Tuesday's hearing, Crowley refuted the mayor's claim that she refused to conduct an after-action report, calling it a "false accusation."

"I recommended simply to collaborate with Gov. (Gavin) Newsom's already selected and funded agency, the Fire Safety Research Institute or FSRI, because they are already conducting an independent analysis of the wind storm and fire events in the Los Angeles and Ventura counties," Crowley said.

The former fire chief also defended herself against the other allegations as well.

Under the City Charter, Crowley needed the support of 10 of the 15 council members to be reinstated as chief.

What they're saying:

Council members Traci Park and Monica Rodriguez, who have spoken out against Crowley's firing, were the two-lone dissenting votes.

Park, who represents Pacific Palisades, said there are many questions that remain regarding the city's fire response, and reminded everyone that not a single investigation has been completed.

Rodriguez added, "I believe it's important to let the truth prevail, and you shouldn't disparage or suggest that someone refuse to do their job."

Council Members Imelda Padilla and Tim McOsker spoke in support of Bass' decision, and it was clear Crowley lacked further support, prompting a quick vote on the matter.

Padilla criticized Crowley for participating in interviews after the fire broke out in which she cited the department's alleged budget shortfalls, adding "the chief chose the wrong time and the wrong place to raise an issue."

Bass has come under criticism for her handling of the wildfire, in particular because the mayor went on a diplomatic trip to Ghana days before the fires erupted despite the warnings about anticipated severe wind and fire-danger conditions.

RELATED: Karen Bass criticized for cutting LAFD budget by $17.6M amid 3 LA County fires

Tensions with Crowley increased upon Bass' return to the city when Crowley made public comments critical of what she described as the city's under-funding of the LAFD. That led to a one-on-one meeting between the pair, but no punitive actions were taken against Crowley at the time.

UFLAC President Freddy Escobar defended Crowley, saying she had the "guts and courage to speak out, to make sure her troops on the ground have what they need to do their jobs."

He added, "For the first time, the public and this City Council started paying attention. But her honesty cost her job."