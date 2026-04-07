LA mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt defends residency following reports of living in Santa Barbara County

The Brief Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt is defending his eligibility for office after a report revealed he has been living in a family rental home in Carpinteria, outside the city limits. Pratt claims his primary residence in Pacific Palisades was destroyed in the January 2025 wildfires and that he has recently moved a trailer onto the lot to serve as his legal residence. Pratt characterized the reporting as a "hit piece" triggered by recent polling success, while the Times stands by its investigation into his living situation.



Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt is looking to set the record straight after a report claimed he does not reside in the city.

What we know:

A report from the Los Angeles Times revealed Pratt lives in Santa Barbara County, adding that he stays with his family in a rental home in Carpinteria. His father owns the home, and the family has been living there since their Pacific Palisades home was destroyed in the January 2025 wildfires.

Pratt alleged the reporting "crossed a line," accusing a Times journalist of contacting his wife, sister, mother, and a restaurant he frequents to gather details about his family. He claimed the investigation began after he surpassed Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman in a recent poll.

An LA Times spokesperson told Fox News Digital: "The Times learned that Mr. Pratt was living in Carpinteria, and contacted him and those around him for comment. We stand by our story and the reporting of our journalists."

The LA City Clerk's office states that candidates must be registered to vote in Los Angeles County and live within the city limits to be eligible for election.

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The other side:

Pratt posted a video to social media responding to the report.

"They want to try and write a hit piece about me, about my residency, because I've had my family sheltered up in my dad's rental home in S.B. and they want to attack me for not living in the Palisades while running for mayor," he said. "Hey, brain surgeon, my house burned down. You guys let my entire neighborhood burn down, remember? I didn't have some grand scheme."

In the video, Pratt explained his Palisades lot remains his legal residence and noted he recently moved a trailer to the site where he now plans to live.

Dig deeper:

Pratt recently spoke with FOX 11’s Marla Tellez about what he described as an extreme lack of support from local government following the wildfires.

"What I need is accountability and that’s what the constituents want from all the City Council," Pratt said. "They need a mayor that calls out the entire City Council for what they are failing at, and they’re failing across the board. So no more business as usual."

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