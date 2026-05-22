These are California's top BBQ spots for 2026, according to Yelp

The Brief Yelp has released its top barbecue spots list, highlighting 14 restaurants across California. Hacienda Heights' Yakiya leads local rankings at No. 11, reflecting a strong showing for upscale Japanese and Korean barbecue concepts. Mazra in the Bay Area ranked first overall in California.



Yelp has just released its latest rankings for the best barbecue spots of 2026 – and California is home to 14 restaurants on the list!

While traditional American pitmasters made the list, the local rankings are heavily dominated by premium, interactive Japanese and Korean barbecue spots.

Did your favorite restaurant make the list?

Local perspective:

The top honor for a California restaurant went to Mazra in San Bruno. Ranking third overall, the spot was recognized for its "Vibrant Mediterranean flavors where family recipes and wood-fired meats come together." Some of the standout menu items include their rotisserie chicken, wraps, and fresh seasonal mezzas.

For Southern California, Yakiya in Hacienda Heights took home the 11th spot. The restaurant offers an immersive, chef-curated tasting menu featuring premium Japanese and U.S. beef. Highlights include a premium rotation of highly marbled A5 Kagoshima Wagyu and Snake River Farms (SRF) American Wagyu.

Trailing close behind is Mo Ran Gak Restaurant in Garden Grove at No. 12. The beloved Orange County staple is known for serving up generous portions of top quality Korean BBQ along with their famous mul naengmyeon—a refreshing cold noodle dish with North Korean roots.

Here's the full list of California restaurants that made the list:

Mazra, San Bruno (#1)

San Ho Won, San Francisco (#5)

Yakiya, Hacienda Heights (#11)

Mo Ran Gak Restaurant, Garden Grove (#12)

Sofra Grill, South San Francisco (#13)

Pigya, Los Angeles (#23)

Kingyubu, Los Angeles (#26)

iWagyu, City of Industry (#31)

Butchers Korean BBQ, Sunnyvale (#33)

Bowlegged BBQ, San Diego (#35)

Mr. BBQ, Fullerton (#37)

Wagyu Butcher, Torrance (#39)

Quack House, San Francisco (#42)

Tsuruhashi, Fountain Valley (#46)

Big picture view:

Nationwide, the No. 1 spot went to Little Miss BBQ-University in Phoenix.

To see the full list, tap or click here.

Dig deeper:

The new release marks a return to form for regional barbecue recognition. In 2024, Yelp’s Top 100 list featured a similar landscape that included six Southern California restaurants.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: These are California's top BBQ spots, according to Yelp

However, in 2025, Yelp paused its traditional Top 100 format to rank the top 10 barbecue cities in the United States instead—a list from which no California restaurants made the cut.