Spencer Pratt eyeing undecided voters in LA mayoral race: 'They know they don't want Karen Bass'

The Brief Former reality star Spencer Pratt says he is running for mayor to stop the "destruction" of Los Angeles, citing his personal loss in the Palisades Fire as his primary motivation. Pratt confirmed he will not drop his negligence lawsuit against the city if elected, arguing that because a judge decides the case, there is "no conflict" for a sitting mayor. The candidate plans to replace "political" appointees on police and fire commissions with veteran experts, claiming recent resignations on the fire commission are a "weird coincidence" following his campaign promises.



Spencer Pratt is here to shake up the Los Angeles mayoral race. The Southern California native was inspired to launch his candidacy after losing his home in the devastating Palisades Fire and experiencing what he described as an extreme lack of support and failure from the local government.

What we know:

Pratt is best known for being a reality TV star, who is remembered as being the "villain" in MTV’s "The Hills." Now, he said he’s going for a "hero arc" in his mayoral run and labeled incumbent Mayor Karen Bass as the villain.

Pratt on Bass leading the polls

It’s been over two decades since an incumbent lost a reelection bid in LA – the last being James Hahn in 2005. Yet, it’s not something that intimidates the 42-year-old candidate.

"I would say it’s probably over 50 years that an incumbent has had as low an approval rating as Mayor Karen Bass. So I think the hill doesn’t exist actually, because if you look at the polls—obviously, polls are, in my opinion, all made up—but even the made-up ones show 25% undecided," Pratt said. "To me, that’s not undecided. They know they don’t want Karen Bass, they’re just waiting to hear the message that I’m going to be sharing with them, the common sense change to Los Angeles... I have many weeks to get to those people, tell them, we’re done with this way of LA I am stopping this."

A recent poll from the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies shows Bass is in the lead with 25%, Councilmember Nithya Raman in second with 17%, and Pratt in third place with 14%. Meanwhile, 25% of voters are undecided.

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"What I need is accountability and that’s what the constituents want from all the City Council. They need a mayor that calls out the entire City Council for what they are failing at, and they’re failing across the board. So no more business as usual," he said.

Does Pratt want to get rid of the police and fire commissions?

Pratt clarified he would not get rid of the commissions, but would put in experts.

"I would remove the puppeteer random people that have political-ish roles. I would put in my own experts in the field. And not only that, I’ve talked to some very, let’s say famous former chiefs in police and fire departments who would be willing to join these commissions. We need experts on these commissions, not political figure, relationship, favor-type people."

While a bold statement, it could be vetoed by the City Council if he’s elected and makes the move.

"The council is not gonna veto top people. And if they do, then we’ll go to the public and we’ll make clear to the voters... that this expertise so-and-so at the city council doesn’t want them, you should know that."

The Lawsuit Conflict

When asked if he would commit to dropping his negligence lawsuit against the city and LADWP to avoid a conflict of interest as mayor, Pratt was adamant.

"Absolutely not. The city failed over 10,000 people. 12 of them died, 7,000 structures. And that lawsuit is going forward," he said. "Thankfully, I’m not running to be the judge. The case is gonna be in front of a judge, and the judge will have the ruling. So there would be no conflict because the mayor does not control the outcome of that lawsuit."

Pratt's other motivations

"I want my children to be able to grow up in Los Angeles just like I got to grow up here and have that same amazing life in this incredible city," he said.

He said his wife, Heidi Montag, is very locked in with her faith and believes "if it’s God’s plan, then it’s meant to be." In addition, he said his two boys have been supportive of his campaign as well.

Message to voters

Pratt reiterated his desire for change in his interview with FOX 11’s Marla Tellez.

"If you are done with the state of Los Angeles and you want a mandate for change, vote for Spencer Pratt from May 4 all the way to June 2 because ideally we just win with 51% of the vote on June 2. I become your mayor, and we start planning how we’re gonna clean up the city and get the streets safe again," he concluded.