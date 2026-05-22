Ruptured underground pipeline dumps about 2,400 gallons of crude oil into LA River

The Brief A construction crew installing fiber optic lines in East Los Angeles ruptured an underground pipeline early Friday morning, spilling at least 2,400 gallons of crude oil. The oil breached the asphalt at East Cesar Chavez and North Eastern avenues, with a portion entering local storm drains and releasing into the Los Angeles River. The leak is now controlled, but officials warn that pipeline repairs will take days, and public health agencies are advising residents to limit exposure to strong odors.



A construction crew laying out a fiber optic line in East Los Angeles on Friday morning ruptured an underground pipeline, spilling at least 2,400 gallons of crude oil onto a busy intersection and into nearby storm drains.

The leak has since been controlled and is no longer releasing oil into the streets, but local health and environmental agencies remain on high alert.

What we know:

Firefighters were dispatched just after 3 a.m. to the area of East Cesar Chavez and North Eastern avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The 16-inch line extends from Kern County to the Port of Long Beach.

The pipeline operator was notified of the rupture and shut down the flow within 30 minutes of being notified, utilizing a shut-off valve located near Dodger Stadium, officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert at 4:25 a.m. for the closure of the area near East Cesar Chavez and Eastern avenues.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is actively working with agency partners involved in cleanup and monitoring efforts.

They confirmed that while brief exposures are not expected to cause long-term health effects for most people, the strong odors from the spill can cause or worsen headaches, nausea, eye, nose, or throat irritation, dizziness, and breathing problems like asthma symptoms.

Photo courtesy SkyFOX

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly how long the physical cleanup of the intersection and the affected waterways might take.

Investigators are also still determining the exact total volume of the spill.

What they're saying:

"Petroleum product entered storm drains and was released into the Los Angeles River. Investigation into the cause and volume is ongoing," said California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesman Eric Laughlin. "OSPR (Office of Spill Prevention and Response) personnel on scene include wildlife officers, environmental scientists and oil spill prevention specialists."

"The Oiled Wildlife Care Network (OWCN) has been notified and is on standby for wildlife response," Laughlin said. "No observations of oiled wildlife have been reported at this time."

What's next:

Officials said it will "take days" to repair the 16-inch pipeline line.

Environmental scientists, wildlife officers, and oil spill prevention specialists will remain on-site to monitor the LA River and investigate the volume of the spill.

Public Health will continue to collaborate with response teams to monitor local air quality and the progress of the cleanup.

What you can do:

Commuters are advised to completely avoid the intersection of East Cesar Chavez and North Eastern avenues, as the CHP stated the SigAlert is "active until further notice."

Local residents who spot wildlife impacted by the oil should report it to authorities rather than attempting to intervene themselves.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued the following guidance for residents in the affected area:

Manage Odor Exposure: If you smell odors outdoors, close windows and doors, turn off HVAC systems and air conditioners that pull in outside air, and stay indoors until the odor has passed. Once the odor outside is gone, open windows and doors to air out your home, and use fans or HVAC systems to ventilate.

Check on Vulnerable Neighbors: Monitor those who may be more sensitive to odors or air pollution, including older adults, children, pregnant persons, people with asthma or breathing conditions, and those with weakened immune systems.

Avoid Contact: Stay away from spilled oil and contaminated debris. Do not touch or walk through affected areas, and keep children and pets away. If oil gets on your skin or clothing, wash with soap and water right away and change into clean clothes.

Report and Seek Help: Report odor complaints to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) at 1-800-288-7664. If health symptoms are severe or do not go away, contact your medical provider. If you do not have a provider, call the Public Health – Community Health Complaint Line at (626) 430-9821.