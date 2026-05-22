Miley Cyrus honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

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The Brief Music superstar Miley Cyrus was honored Friday with the 2,845th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Thousands of fans lined up for hours in Hollywood to witness the ceremony, which included guest appearances by Donatella Versace and Anya Taylor-Joy. She has secured multiple multi-platinum albums and 10 total Grammy nominations, recently winning top categories for her hit single "Flowers."



Miley Cyrus was officially cemented into Hollywood history on Friday, receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in front of thousands of dedicated fans.

The ceremony celebrated her historic career as a three-time Grammy winner and one of the best-selling female artists of all time.

What we know:

The ceremony took place at 7011 Hollywood Blvd., directly across from The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel, marking the 2,845th star dedicated since the Walk of Fame's completion in 1961.

Thousands of fans wrapped through the streets of Hollywood, waiting hours for a glimpse of the pop icon.

High-profile guests, including fashion designer Donatella Versace and actress Anya Taylor-Joy, attended to support Cyrus.

Cyrus is currently ranked as the ninth best-selling female artist of all time, boasting 10 Grammy nominations and three wins.

The backstory:

Born Destiny Hope Cyrus in 1992, she earned the nickname "Smiley"—later shortened to "Miley"—as an infant.

She legally changed her name to Miley Ray Cyrus in 2008, honoring her grandfather, former Kentucky State Representative Ronald Ray Cyrus.

After rising to fame on the Disney Channel's "Hannah Montana" (2006–2011), Cyrus achieved massive commercial success, including chart-topping, multi-platinum albums like "Hannah Montana 2: Meet Miley Cyrus," "Breakout," and "Bangerz."

Miley Cyrus accepts the Innovator Award onstage at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Her critical acclaim peaked with major Grammy wins for her hit single "Flowers" and a subsequent win for her collaboration on Beyoncé's "II Most Wanted."

Her most recent nomination was for her album "Something Beautiful" this past February's ceremony.

What they're saying:

During her acceptance speech, Cyrus expressed deep gratitude to her supporters and paid tribute to the location itself.

She called Los Angeles her home, and a home to "Angels," noting, "so many of them surround us right now with their names laid in concrete, where their legacy will live on long past their lifetime. And it's an honor to join that community and celebrate with all of you here today. Thank you for being here."