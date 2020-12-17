LA Mayor Eric Garcetti in quarantine after daughter tests positive for COVID-19

article

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced he is in quarantine after his daughter tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video announcement, Garcetti said his 9-year-old daughter Maya was not feeling well. Garcetti said his daughter later tested positive for the virus. and he and his wife Amy are now in quarantine.

Garcetti said he and his wife both tested negative for COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

