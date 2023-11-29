LA man gets 10 years for 2-week crime spree, holding up gas stations with BB gun

article

A Los Angeles man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday for robbing eight gas stations and carjacking a man using a BB gun earlier this year.

Namir Malik Ali Greene, 23, was also ordered to pay more than $17,000 in restitution for the robberies.

Greene was sentenced for a crime spree that stretched from April 4 through April 17, 2023. According to Greene's plea deal, he held up a Marina del Rey gas station on April 4. He waited for all the other customers to leave the gas station before threatening the cashier with what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun, but was actually a BB gun.

Greene then went on to rob seven more gas stations and convenience stores over the next four days, including locations in Long Beach, Whittier, South Los Angeles, Pomona, and Culver City.

Days later, on April 15, Greene then carjacked a man, also with a BB gun. It all came to an end with a police chase two days later, when police found Greene driving the stolen car. During the chase, Greene crashed into another driver, drove on the wrong side of the road, and crashed into the curb before he was taken into custody.

While not included in Wednesday's sentencing, Greene was also accused of more than a dozen other robberies and a carjacking in Orange County, going as far back as March 21.