LA man arrested for allegedly robbing 30+ gas stations in 3 weeks

A Los Angeles man was arrested this week for an alleged crime spree across Los Angeles and Orange counties during which he's accused of holding up more than 30 gas stations.

Namir Malik Ali Greene was arrested Monday and faces a charge of robbery under the Hobbs Act.

Between March 21 and April 15, the Department of Justice alleges, Greene held up 31 gas stations and committed at least two carjackings between LA and Orange counties. In each of the robberies, Greene's accused of holding the store clerk at gunpoint using a semi-automatic handgun and demanding money from the register.

Over those three and a half weeks, officials said Greene allegedly stole more than $15,000. On April 4 alone, the criminal complaint alleges Greene robbed eight gas stations and tried to rob one more, making off with more than $2,500.

Greene is also accused of carjacking two victims - one at a Fullerton gas station on March 21 and another somewhere in Los Angeles on April 15. Officials said that second carjacking happened just 90 minutes before Greene's last alleged robbery at an Anaheim gas station. Officials said he used the stolen car as his getaway vehicle.

Two days later, on April 17, law enforcement found the stolen car in Ontario, and tried to stop the driver. Instead, court documents allege, Greene led police on a chase, with him eventually losing control of a car and hitting a curb, disabling the car. Greene allegedly tried to run but was taken into custody.

If convicted on the Hobbs Act robbery charge, Greene would face up to 20 years in federal prison.