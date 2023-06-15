Downtown LA's sports and entertainment district is getting a new name

article

The era of L.A. LIVE is coming to an end in downtown Los Angeles.

Officials announced Thursday that a multi-year agreement between entertainment giant AEG and NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock was reached, including naming rights to L.A. LIVE’s Theater and Outdoor Plaza, which is next to the Crypto.com Arena, home of the LA Lakers, Clippers, Kings, and Sparks. AEG's four-million-square-foot district is also located adjacent to the LA Convention Center.

In addition, Peacock will become the exclusive streaming partner for the sports and entertainment district.

Microsoft Theater, the 7,100-seat concert and special events venue, will be named Peacock Theater and the XBOX Plaza will be known as Peacock Place.

"Like Peacock, L.A. LIVE is at the epicenter of premium original entertainment, exhilarating sports, one-of-a-kind experiences and extreme fandom," said Kelly Campbell, President of Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer at NBCUniversal in a press release "Through Peacock Theater and Peacock Place, we’ll have the opportunity to bring all the elements of our brand to life with the millions of fans who visit L.A. LIVE each year, while partnering with the incredible team at AEG to further cement Peacock as the ultimate destination for audiences."

In 2021, the iconic Staples Center was renamed the Crypto.com Arena on Christmas Day.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Staples Center to be renamed Crypto.com Arena on Christmas Day 2021

"We are looking forward to the opportunity to collaborate with Peacock to create new content and programming to complement our existing roster of amazing concerts, awards shows and special events we are known for at all of our iconic L.A. LIVE venues," said Lee Zeidman, President of Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. LIVE.

Some new elements include a brand-new LED marquee that will be located at the intersection of Figueroa and Olympia boulevards and state-of-the-art video boards.

L.A. Live will officially bear the Peacock name on July 11.