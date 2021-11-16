Staples Center to be renamed Crypto.com Arena on Christmas Day 2021

The iconic home of the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, Sparks and Kings will soon have a new name.

According to a press release that was sent out Tuesday, Staples Center will be renamed Crypto.com Arena starting Christmas Day of 2021.

AEG and Crypto.com will unveil the new logo on December 25 and all signage is expected to be replaced across the arena by June 2022.

Crypto.com shared a photo of what the arena could look like later this winter:

Heading into the proposed name change, Staples Center had been the home of the Lakers, Clippers, Sparks and Kings since 1999. The arena had also hosted countless high-profile musicians. Staples Center was also chosen as the venue for memorial services of Kobe Bryant, Nipsey Hussle and Michael Jackson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

