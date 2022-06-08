LA Deputy DA warns Gascón: 'You're next'

San Francisco residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin following a heated campaign that captivated the country and bitterly divided Democrats over crime, policing and public safety reform in the famously liberal city.

Closer to home, the campaign to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón released a statement saying San Francisco's results show Gascón could be next.

But Miriam Krinsky, executive director of Fair and Just Prosecution, said the movement toward more liberal approaches to criminal justice was growing as more people understand that tough-talking prosecutors do not result in safer communities.

She believes low voter turnout had a bigger impact.

"If one can read anything into tonight’s outcome, it should be the distorting impact of a low turnout recall process easily swayed by special interests and coming at a time of deep frustration and trauma, rather than clear and considered opposition to a prosecutor committed to ending failed tough-on-crime policies," she said.

Gascón is facing his second recall attempt since taking office in Dec. 2020. when he immediately implemented a series of progressive reforms including not taking cash bail or the death penalty.

The Associated Press to contributed to this report.