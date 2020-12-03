LA County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas defends voting to ban outdoor dining

Longtime Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas is leaving his post on Sunday and will assume his new duties as a Los Angeles City Councilman beginning December 13. He spoke to FOX 11’s Hal Eisner about his support for the end of in-person restaurant dining in favor of takeout and delivery in LA County given the current surge in the novel coronavirus.

Ridley-Thomas did not hold back and had some strong words for a trio of local mayors who earlier in the week, told FOX 11 they were exploring the creation of their own public health departments because, among other things, they do not believe the County should tell them what to do.

He defended his vote in favor of the ban and when it comes to those mayors, he said he would "pray for their deliverance."

Angelenos do have the option to dine outdoors in Pasadena as the city has its own health department. Pasadena city officials opted not to suspend outdoor dining but did issue additional guidelines this week.

In addition, city leaders in Beverly Hills have also demanded the county to repeal the outdoor dining ban.

On Monday night, FOX 11 broke a story about his fellow Supervisor Shelia Kuehl who was seen dining outdoors at a restaurant in Santa Monica just hours after voting to ban outdoor dining because it was deemed as too dangerous.

Indoor dining has been prohibited in LA County for months due to state coronavirus guidelines as the county remains in California’s most-restrictive tier.

When asked about the report, Ridley-Thomas responded with what he would do to promote and try to help restaurants rather than criticize her outright.

You can catch the full interview with him as he also looks back at his track record and ahead to his calls on FOX 11 In Depth on Sunday on Channel 13.

