Pasadena tweaks COVID-19 restrictions, restaurants can still offer outdoor dining

PASADENA, Calif. - Outdoor dining is still allowed in Pasadena. However, with COVID-19 cases continuing to surge across Southern California, the city is adding some restrictions.

Diners seated outside in restaurants must be from the same immediate household. Seating for each table can no longer exceed six people.

As Los Angeles County restaurants remain closed due to the county's outdoor dining ban, Pasadena restaurants are allowed to offer outdoor dining as the city has its own health department.

RELATED: New safer-at-home order takes effect starting Monday in LA County

