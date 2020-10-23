Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Ventura County Coast
5
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 12:00 AM PDT until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
High Wind Watch
from MON 12:00 AM PDT until MON 3:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Ventura County Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 2:00 AM PDT until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest
High Wind Watch
from MON 2:00 AM PDT until MON 5:00 PM PDT, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

LA County seeks to register people with certain criminal history to vote

Published 
2020 Election
City News Service

First round of early voting kicks off

We're just days away from the 2020 election and several vote centers in Los Angeles County are opening up early for residents to cast their ballot.

LOS ANGELES - A coalition of county officials and partners gathered Friday to celebrate L.A. Free the Vote, an initiative to encourage people affected by the criminal justice system to understand and exercise their right to vote.

"In an election where the right to vote is being threatened in many parts of the country, L.A. County is proud to be working to restore voting rights to all eligible individuals,'' Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas said during an event with the Los Angeles Football Club at Banc of California Stadium.

"People who have been involved with jail, prison or probation are disproportionately people of color, and their civic engagement is vital if our
society is to reckon with its history of racial discrimination,'' Ridley-Thomas
said.

The initiative, established by the Board of Supervisors, is co-led by the county's Office of Diversion and Reentry and the Registrar/Recorder-County Clerk's office, and it brings together five other county agencies and nonprofit  organizations.

"People who vote lead healthier lives, and people who have the experience of system involvement make the strongest case to others in their shoes about the importance of exercising their right to vote,'' said former Superior Court Judge Peter Espinoza, the director of the county's Office of Diversion and Reentry.

People who have been entered into the criminal justice system who can vote in Los Angeles county are people who are on probation, including supervised release and adult felony probation out on bail, or are in jail awaiting trial or sentencing, in jail on an AB 109 felony (low-level felonies diverted to local jails under state realignment) or in jail for any misdemeanor.

RELATED: Voter Guide 2020: Everything you need to know about voting in Southern California

People who are in jail awaiting transfer to a state or federal prison for a felony conviction, in jail for a parole violation, serving a state prison sentence under a contract with a county jail or are currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court cannot vote.

Since 2018, members of the L.A. Free the Vote task force have helped register more than 7,000 people who were entered into the criminal justice system -- 5,000 Angelenos in county jails and more than 2,000 who have reentered society.

The initiative has also trained more than 800 county staff and partners on voter eligibility and registration.

People who have not already registered can register in person at any one of nearly 800 vote centers in the county through election day and then immediately cast a ballot.

"We want every voter to know that it is safe and easy to vote, and that there is no better time to vote than right now,'' Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan said. "We want everyone to vote and to vote as early as possible to ensure the fastest, safest voting experience for all.''