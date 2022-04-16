LA County gas prices have gone down 19 days in a row

The streak of decreases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was extended Saturday to 19 days, but barely, with a decrease of two-tenths of a cent to $5.807.

The average price has dropped 26.3 cents over the past 19 days, including nine-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The average price rose $1.283 to a record $6.07 during a 32-day streak of increases that ended March 27.

The average price is 6.6 cents less than one week ago and 6.9 cents lower than one month ago but $1.808 higher than one year ago.

SUGGESTED:

A 17-day streak of deceases to the Orange County average price ended with an increase of two-tenths of a cent to $5.766. The average price dropped 26.5 cents during the streak, including eight-tenths of a cent Friday.

The streak followed a run of 37 increases in 38 days totaling $1.279 to a record $6.029 March 29.

The Orange County average price is 6.4 cents less than one week ago and 7.6 cents lower than one month ago but $1.79 more than one year ago.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.