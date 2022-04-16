Expand / Collapse search

LA County gas prices have gone down 19 days in a row

By CNS Staff
Published 
Gas Prices
City News Service

Californians driving to Mexico to fill up their gas tanks

It may not be worth it, if you live in Los Angeles. But, if you travel regularly across the Mexican border, it may be worthwhile to fill up your tank at a Mexican gas station, at least that’s what we were hearing in Tijuana.

LOS ANGELES - The streak of decreases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was extended Saturday to 19 days, but barely, with a decrease of two-tenths of a cent to $5.807.

The average price has dropped 26.3 cents over the past 19 days, including nine-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The average price rose $1.283 to a record $6.07 during a 32-day streak of increases that ended March 27.

The average price is 6.6 cents less than one week ago and 6.9 cents lower than one month ago but $1.808 higher than one year ago.

SUGGESTED: 

A 17-day streak of deceases to the Orange County average price ended with an increase of two-tenths of a cent to $5.766. The average price dropped 26.5 cents during the streak, including eight-tenths of a cent Friday.

The streak followed a run of 37 increases in 38 days totaling $1.279 to a record $6.029 March 29.

The Orange County average price is 6.4 cents less than one week ago and 7.6 cents lower than one month ago but $1.79 more than one year ago.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.