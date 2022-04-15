Expensive Easter Dinner? Inflation continues to drive up food prices ahead of holiday weekend

Inflation is continuing to drive up food prices at grocery stores, making shopping difficult for the holiday weekend.

As families celebrate Passover and Easter, they're seeing a steady increase in prices. According to data from the U.S Department of Labor, prices have increased over the past year in several areas.

The statistics show a 14.2% increase in flour prices; 14% increase for butter and margarine; 13.8% increase for milk, poultry and fish; 11.2% increase in eggs; and a 10.1% increase in fresh fruits.

Economists tell FOX 11 that will be challenging to find affordable eggs due to inflation and the bird flu.

"In the short term, and at least for the remainder of 2022, we should expect inflation to continue to be high," said Winnie Sun, a financial adviser.

Sun said some economists expect inflation to continue in 2023.

"There are supply chain issues. There is the war and there's so many other issues, obviously a lot of government spending too. This is going to continue to drive prices higher until we're able to get back to normal," said Sun.

Sun recommends sticking to a budget and online shopping or using apps for grocery items.

"You're really going to want to take the time to do curbside pickup. It not only saves you time, but you can shop online, see what's on sale, you can see the coupons, take care of all that, make your payment and also take advantage of these shopping portals where you get cashback. You do all that in the comfort of your own home. You can cross-reference your refrigerator, so you're not buying things you already have. It's a great way to save money and stretch your wallet, especially during inflation," said Sun.

