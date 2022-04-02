LA County Fire battling building fire in El Monte

article

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials are battling a three-alarm fire at a commercial building in El Monte Saturday morning.

The fire broke out before 11 a.m. at the building located at the 4600 block of Arden Drive.

Within minutes of posting information on the fire to Twitter, LACoFD upgraded the blaze from two alarms to three. Video shared by the department saw crews fighting as a dark black smoke rose from the building.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

