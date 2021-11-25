Large fire at a South Los Angeles commercial building causes roof to collapse

Firefighters are working to take down a large blaze in the South Los Angeles area.

The Los Angeles city Fire Department responded to a call of a fire at a 2-story commercial building in the 4800 block of South Alameda Street in the Central-Alameda neighborhood a little after 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

The fire caused the roof of one of the buildings to collapse, LAFD said. More than 100 firefighters are on scene to take down the large blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

