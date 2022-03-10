Firefighters quickly knock down commercial building fire in downtown LA

Over 90 Los Angeles city firefighters knocked down a greater-alarm fire that erupted in a commercial building in downtown LA Thursday morning, fire authorities said.

The blaze erupted just before 8:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Ceras Avenue, located near the intersection of 7th Street and South Central Ave.

By 9:15 a.m., fire officials said crews made good progress against the blaze and that ladder pipe operations shut down and continued with an interior attack to knock down the remaining pockets of fire.

Just before 9:30 a.m., the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

