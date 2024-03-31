Stay away from these LA County beaches, officials warn

As Southern California continues to get drenched by yet another rainstorm, officials are advising people to avoid all Los Angeles County beaches due to high bacteria levels.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued the ocean water use warning through April 3 at 8 a.m. However, officials said the warning could be extended if the rain worsens.

Due to the recent rain, officials said more bacteria and debris from nearby streets and mountain areas are likely to flow into the ocean and contaminate ocean waters, especially around storm drains, creeks, and rivers.

Several beaches including Santa Monica Pier, Mothers Beach, and Escondido Creek wer already placed under a high bacteria warning earlier this week.

SUGGESTED:

"These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested," the health department said.

You can check the latest beach closures and warnings online or call 1-800-525-5662.

To report a beach emergency or issue, call 626-430-5360.



