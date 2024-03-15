Landslide threatens Torrance homes

A few weeks after a landslide caused a watermain to break and close a road in Torrance, at least two homes nearby are now considered "unsafe" to live in because of "hillside movement".

The landslide on Vista Montana occurred during February’s historic Southern California rainstorm. Dirt and land underneath Vista Montana collapsed, then a watermain underneath the road broke.

For almost six weeks Vista Montana has been closed, while the land beneath it has been covered in giant blue tarps. This week’s windstorm blew some of the tarps away, exposing a giant hold in the land below.

"Just below the large storm drain, there’s a crack," said Joanne Shepherd. "Below that is a watermain. It has a steady flow of water coming down."

Shepherd has lived along Vista Largo more than 20 years. When the landslide occurred last month, dirt flooded into her street and damaged a wall outside their house.

Nearly six weeks since the landslide, Shepherd says her, and their neighbor, are anxious for Vista Montana to get fixed. The most recent update from The City of Torrance on February 15th said "Vista Montana (Mesa St to Via Corona) remains closed indefinitely".

"We are concerned [landslides] could happen at any time," said Shepherd. "We’re thankful the city said they’re aware of it. We just don’t know how long it will take to get [fixed]."

Above a hill along Vista Montana is another road called Paseo De Las Tortugas.

FOX 11 confirmed on Friday that at least two homes on that street now have red tags and are considered "unsafe" to live in. Placards placed outside the homes blame "hillside movement".

In addition, two adjacent homes have yellow tags, meaning certain parts of the property are considered not safe, but the homes are still livable.

"These houses are like 70-years-old," said Aazim Rajani. "They’ve never had issues like this before."

Rajani purchased a property to flip and resell on Paseo De Las Tortugas, close to the homes with tags. He’s now living on the property while waiting for land nearby to settle.

"We’re going to have to get caissons and dig all the way to the bedrock," said Rajani.

"But, we don’t know how deep that is. Every house [up here] is going to have to do their due diligence and get some engineers out here. If they want to keep their place, they’ll have to keep it safe."

A spokesperson from Torrance says the landslide and watermain break on Vista Montana is not related to what’s happening above on Paseo De Las Tortugas.

"We have to just wait and pray there are no other problems coming up," said Shepherd.

