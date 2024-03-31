Rain in California: When will it end?

Scattered showers with a chance of thunderstorms will continue through Sunday evening with strong winds, hail and heavy down pours expected in some parts of Southern California.

Daytime temperatures will remain well below normal through Monday, according to the National Weather Service..

A high pressure system will move temperatures to well above normal on Tuesday and Wednesday. Gusty northwest winds and cooler conditions will increase the chances of another round of light rain by the end of the week.

On Saturday, heavy rainfall led to flooding and street closures in some areas and some power outages.

The city of Los Angeles temporarily closed the Sepulveda Basin around midday Saturday. The closure spanned Burbank Boulevard between Balboa Boulevard and the San Diego (405) Freeway, and on Woodley Avenue from Victory to Burbank Boulevard.

Also closed for the duration of the storm was the on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5 from Lankershim Boulevard in Sun Valley, where Caltrans crews were installing three extra pumps to prevent the highway from flooding.

In Fullerton, a black Nissan Altima was found 90 percent submerged in a ditch off the Orange (57) Freeway and Chapman Avenue at 10:06 a.m. Saturday.

The person who reported the incident said the sedan spun out and went off the right shoulder into a ditch. There was no one inside the car when first responders arrived.

A chain link fence was damaged and the car was facing sideways in the ditch.

The CHP said the registered owner wanted to see the vehicle for herself, and that she understood there would be no attempt to recover the vehicle until the weather improved.

The Los Angeles County Public Works Department warned residents about the potential for debris and mudflow in parts of the north county.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger advised residents to take appropriate precautions in light of threatened mudflows.

"Our County will experience another storm system this weekend that brings an increased threat of flash flooding, along with debris and mudflows," she said in a statement early Saturday. "I am asking residents who were recently impacted by wildfires -- such as the Agua and Fish Fires -- to remain extremely vigilant and aware of your surroundings. Burn areas and hillsides in particular are vulnerable to debris and mudflows.

"The best way to stay safe is to keep tracking weather conditions, sign up for your local emergency alert systems, and listen to your local news broadcasts. If you receive an evacuation message from local law enforcement officials, follow their directions and don't hesitate. Prioritizing safety is key this Easter holiday weekend."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said late Saturday morning that the storm had caused power outages in some neighborhoods, and Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews "were working to restore power quickly and safely."

The storm will be accompanied by gusty winds and the possibility of thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday, with the best chances on Sunday.

"These thunderstorms on Sunday could produce small hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning and possibly even a small tornado or waterspout," the NWS said.

Caltrans said Interstate 5 was open through the Grapevine, but drivers should expect high winds, rain, possible snow and CHP escorts.

Forecasters said one to two feet of snow could fall at elevations above 6,000 feet, "with even higher amounts at the highest peaks."

"Snow levels should remain above the Grapevine but there is a 10 percent chance of a snow burst under a thunderstorm," according to the NWS. "Wind gusts from 60 to 65 mph will pummel the mountains as well but they will diminish Saturday afternoon."

A winter storm warning will be in effect through 11 p.m. Sunday for the San Gabriel Mountains and the Golden State (5) and Antelope Valley (14) freeway corridors, with forecasters warning that "travel could be very difficult to impossible."

Cooler temperatures were also in the forecast through Easter, with most areas not getting out of the 50s.

Temperatures were expected to warm slightly by Monday, as much as 10 degrees in some areas, "but maximum temperatures will still end up 4 to 8 degrees below normal," the NWS said.

City News Service contributed to this report.