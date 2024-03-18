Thunderstorms possible across Southern California: Timeline

Get ready for an "unsettled weather pattern" that could bring a chance of isolated thunderstorms to Southern California.

According to the National Weather Service, this is likely to happen Monday afternoon and evening through Tuesday due to a low pressure system from Arizona that moves into our region.

Areas likely to see a chance of showers are Los Angeles, Ventura, and southeast Santa Barbara counties.

Forecasters said most areas will probably "not receive measurable rain," however, strong wind gusts pose a threat.

"The main threat from thunderstorms will be strong wind gusts of up to 50 mph, as evaporative cooling due to precipitation falling into dry air at low layers helps to accelerate the air toward the surface," the NWS said.

The latest forecast also noted another threat from the storms - isolated dry lightning strikes.

"Although the fuels are fairly moist due to rain during this winter, there is the remote chance of a fire start if the dry lightning strike occurs in a drier fuel bed outside a rainshaft," the NWS said. "There is also a slight chance of hail as colder air aloft moves into the region."

As far as temperatures go, low 80s are expected across valley areas through Tuesday. Dry but cooler conditions move in, but yet another storm system at this time described as "weak" - brings another chance of showers for the upcoming weekend.

You can check out the latest forecast and weather updates by tapping or clicking here.