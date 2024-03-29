California Easter storm: Timeline of Los Angeles rain

A heavy storm is making its way toward Southern California, and forecasters expect a wet holiday weekend. The weather system is expected to bring thunderstorms, unseasonably cold temperatures and potential landslides, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's what to expect from this weekend's weather in Southern California, and which areas are under evacuation orders:

Storm Timeline

The cold front is expected to reach the Central Coast Friday afternoon. The storm will move into Ventura County after midnight Friday, and into Los Angeles County early Saturday morning, meteorologists said.

Gusty winds of up to 60 miles per hour and potential thunderstorms are expected Saturday night into Sunday over Los Angeles County, said the NWS.

"These thunderstorms on Sunday could produce small hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning and possibly even a small tornado or waterspout," said the NWS.

Temperatures Friday are expected to top out in the mid-60s in many areas of Southern California, and the upper 50s in others. Forecasters said it will be colder on Saturday and Sunday, with most areas not getting out of the 50s.

One to four inches of rain is anticipated in coastal and valley areas, with as much as three to six inches in the mountain areas of Southern California.

The NWS issued a flood watch that will be in effect Friday evening through Sunday afternoon covering the bulk of the Southland, noting that "excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, urban areas, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations."

One to two feet of snow could fall at elevations above 6,000 feet, "with even higher amounts at the highest peaks," forecasters said.

A winter storm warning will be in effect from 2 a.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday for the San Gabriel Mountains and the along the 5 and Antelope Valley freeways, with forecasters warning that "travel could be very difficult to impossible."

There is a small chance the rain will continue past Monday, but lingering showers are not expected to make much of an impact past Easter Sunday, forecasters said.

Temperatures will warm slightly, as much as 10 degrees in some areas, by Monday, "but maximum temperatures will still end up 4 to 8 degrees below normal."

Evacuation Orders