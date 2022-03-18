LA city primary election field finalized by city clerk's office

The field of Los Angeles elected office candidates who will appear on the June primary ballot was finalized by the Los Angeles City Clerk Friday.

Candidates seeking elected office in Los Angeles had to submit nominating petitions with a sufficient number of signatures in order to appear on the ballot.

Each candidate for mayor, city attorney, controller and City Council seats were required to submit petitions with at least 500 valid signatures. Those submitting at least 1,000 valid signatures avoided paying a $300 filing fee.

Those to qualify for the mayoral election ballot include the five most prominent candidates: Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles; City Councilmen Joe Buscaino and Kevin de León; City Attorney Mike Feuer; and real estate developer Rick Caruso. Other candidates that will appear on the ballot are real estate agent and former Metro board member Mel Wilson, entrepreneur Ramit Varma, self- described business owner John "Jsamuel" Jackson, community activist Gina Viola, Echo Park Neighborhood Council member Alex Gruenenfelder Smith, businessman Craig Greiwe and lawyer Andrew Kim

Those who have qualified for the ballot in the city attorney race are Deputy City Attorney Richard Kim; California Democratic Party Treasurer Teddy Kapur; civil rights attorney Faisal M. Gill, who previously served as policy director for the Department of Homeland Security; former radio host and former president of the Los Angeles Board of Public Works Kevin James; federal prosecutor Marina Torres; financial law attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto; and Deputy City Attorney Sherri Onica Valle Cole.

Controller candidates who have qualified are City Councilman Paul Koretz; certified public accountant and housing justice advocate Kenneth Mejia; self-described public school teacher J. Carolan O'Gabhann; City Attorney's Office spokesman Rob Wilcox; self-described chief financial officer David Vahedi; CFO and Assistant Director of the Department of Public Works' Bureau of Street Services Stephanie Clements; and Reid Lidow, a former executive officer to Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Eight of the 15 City Council seats also have elections this year.

Councilman Gil Cedillo is seeking his third term to represent Council District 1 -- which includes Glassell Park, Highland Park, Mount Washington, Westlake, Chinatown and Pico-Union. Cedillo qualified for the ballot, along with his opponent public policy advocate Eunisses Hernandez.

Councilman Bob Blumenfield is running for a third term, as well, to represent Council District 3, which includes neighborhoods in the southwest San Fernando Valley. He'll face businessman and Child Development Institute Board Member Scott Silverstein, who is the only candidate that qualified for the ballot in that race, according to the City Clerk's Office.

Council District 5 lacks an incumbent this year, because Koretz is termed-out and running for controller. Candidates who have qualified for the ballot are Katy Young Yaroslavsky, former senior environment and arts policy deputy for Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and a daughter-in-law of former Supervisor and Councilman Zev Yaroslavsky, who represented the district from 1975-94; attorney and small business owner Sam Yebri; UCLA School of Law lecturer Jimmy Biblarz; and former chair of the Mid City West Neighborhood Council Scott Epstein.

Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez is seeking a second term in the City Council to represent the 7th District in the northeastern San Fernando Valley. Her opponent community advocate Elisa Avalos qualified for the ballot, as well.

Councilman Curren Price is seeking a third term to represent District 9 in South Los Angeles. He'll face education advocate Dulce Vasquez, who also qualified for the ballot.

Council District 11 -- which includes Venice, Pacific Palisades, Mar Vista and other Westside neighborhoods -- has no incumbent, with Mike Bonin opting not to seek a third term.

Civil rights attorney Erin Darling, former adviser to a Board of Education member Allison Holdorff Polhill, attorney and former Board of Public Works President Greg Good, attorney Traci Park, former Venice Neighborhood Council member and land use attorney Mike Newhouse, Venice Neighborhood Council President Jim Murez, self-identified medical delivery driver Mat Smith and teacher Midsanon "Soni" Lloyd all qualified for the ballot.

Councilman Mitch O'Farrell is running for a third term to represent District 13, including the neighborhoods of Hollywood, Silver Lake, Echo Park and Atwater Village. Opponents set to appear on the ballot are community organizer Al Corado; Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Stephen Johnson; labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez; and Kate Pynoos, former homelessness policy adviser to Councilman Mike Bonin.

Council District 15, which includes San Pedro, Wilmington and Watts, had 10 candidates initially running to replace Councilman Joe Buscaino -- who is running for mayor. Appearing on the ballot in June will be Harbor City Neighborhood Council President Danielle Sandoval; Tim McOsker, businessman and chief of staff for then-Mayor James Hahn; educator and community organizer Bryant Odega; and businessman and former Port of Los Angeles marketing manager Anthony Santic.

The candidates will appear on the June 7 primary. The general election will be held on Nov. 8.

