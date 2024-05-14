Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ shatters streaming records

When it comes to sales, Kendrick Lamar is the undisputed winner in his ongoing feud against fellow rapper Drake.

Lamar’s diss track "Not Like Us," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. In addition, it became the fastest rap song to ever surpass 100 million streams on Spotify. The Grammy Award-winning rapper and Compton native accomplished that feat in just nine days.

Who happened to be the last rapper to garner 100 million streams? Back in 2018, Drake dominated the charts with "God’s Plan."

Billboard also reported Lamar’s "Euphoria" landed in the No. 3 spot. Meanwhile, the song that ignited the feud, "Like That," is up 22% in streams and came in at No. 6 this week.

Drake is still a force to be reckoned with on the charts. Drake’s diss track "Family Matters" premiered at No. 7.

Other artists in the Top 10 this week were Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone for "Fortnight," Sabrina Carpenter for "Espresso" and Teddy Swims for his hit "Lose Control."