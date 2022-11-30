Kanye West looking to reopen Donda Academy in Los Angeles, TMZ reports

Donda Academy may not be dead after all as Kanye West is reportedly looking to relocate the school to Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

Pastor Ronald Nagin of Cornerstone Christian Church in Northridge told TMZ he and West have had several discussions in the past month about West leasing some of the church space for Donda Academy, which was previously located in Simi Valley. Northridge is located in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.

According to Pastor Nagin, West likes the bigger space because it has more classrooms and a sanctuary.

Nagin called West "a good guy and a friend," and added that the church thinks highly of Donda Academy as West has said it is a priority to provide a "good education in a Christian environment."

RELATED:

It's unknown if students and teachers from the apparently now-defunct Donda Academy who have since transferred to other programs and schools will attend the new location.

Donda Academy's status remains unknown at this time. FOX 11 spoke with one family earlier this month who shared their experience-turned-nightmare after it was announced the school was closing, but then reannounced it would reopen the following day. Tuition reportedly cost $15,000 at the private unaccredited Christian school and parents allegedly had to sign non-disclosure agreements. There were also reports a number of the academy’s teachers resigned.

The fallout ensued after West made antisemitic comments back in October and was pictured wearing a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt during a Paris fashion show while calling the Black Lives Matter movement a "scam" via social media. He also expressed significant doubt over George Floyd's cause of death.

As a result, several companies cut ties with West including Adidas, CAA, Balenciaga, Vogue, and Gap, knocking him from "billionaire status" in terms of wealth.

Most recently, it was announced West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian reached a divorce settlement in which West must pay Kardashian $200,000 per month in child support payments. The two will have joint custody of their four children and neither will pay the other spousal support, according to the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

