These are the companies that have cut ties with Kanye West

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is no stranger to controversy.

Kayne West jumps onstage as Taylor Swift accepts her award for the "Best Female Video" award during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Perhaps his first jaw-dropping moment came in 2009 when he interrupted Taylor Swift’s speech at the VMAs in a moment that went viral. The two made up but then later rekindled their feud after he released the song "Famous," and then leaked a private conversation between the two.

From unsuccessfully running for president in 2020, to harassing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson on social media, to creating and wearing White Lives Matter t-shirts, the artist’s latest antics have caused companies to cut ties with him following after making antisemitic comments.

The Chicago rapper was also blocked from posting on Twitter and Instagram for posting antisemitic content and now, companies are saying he’s gone too far.

Here are the following companies that have cut ties with Ye:

CAA

The gigantic entertainment, sports, and media agency confirmed with FOX 11 that they are no longer representing the rapper.

Balenciaga

Last week, a report said the Balenciaga fashion house has cut ties with the rapper.

"Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist," parent company Kering told Women’s Wear Daily in response to a query Friday without elaborating.

JPMorgan Chase

Earlier this month, JPMorgan Chase cut ties with Ye and his Yeezy brand. However, the business relationship was planned weeks before Kanye made offensive comments on multiple platforms.

Vogue

Ye is arguably known equally for his music and his sense of fashion and now, the fashion powerhouse said it has no plans to work with him in the future.

Vogue and Anna Wintour made it clear they disapprove of Kanye’s White Lives Matter t-shirts, as well as his antisemitic rant.

In addition, Kanye was accused of harassing Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson online after she criticized his White Lives Matter shirts.

Models Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber are just some of the celebrities who came to Karefa-Johnson's defense.

Gap

Gap and Kanye West ended their partnership before the scandal erupted. The rapper terminated the two-year partnership, initially set to last for ten years, due to "substantial noncompliance."