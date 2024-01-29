Human remains found in Joshua Tree

article

Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in the Joshua Tree National Park.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at one of the park's trails on Thursday, January 25 around noon. Upon arrival, crews found human bones.

As of January 29, officials have not released the identity of the skeletal remains. Authorities are also working to find out how that person died.

No arrests have been announced in connection to the mystery person's death. As of January 29, a suspect has not been identified and it is also unknown if foul play was involved.