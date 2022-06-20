Hikers rescued in Pacific Palisades area; Heat, exhaustion possible factors

article

Firefighters rescued a group of hikers in the Pacific Palisades area Monday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of four hikers needing help in the Santa Monica Mountains a little after 2:30 p.m. According to LAFD, the hikers were getting exhausted walking in temperatures in the high 90s and couldn't finish their route on a remote section of the Backbone Trail south of The Bridge.

All four hikers were uninjured in their abbreviated walks.

FOX 11 has a crew heading to the scene for more information.