Experienced hiker missing at Joshua Tree National Park

A search and rescue team continues to search for an experienced hiker who went missing at Joshua Tree National Park.

Los Angeles resident Trammell Evans, 25, was last seen April 30 when he was dropped off at Black Rock Campground around 8 p.m., according to officials with the National Park Service.

Evans planned to hike from Black Rock to Geology Tour Road, then back to Black Rock via the California Riding and Hiking Trail.

Trammell Evans / NPS Joshua Tree

Evans did not show up for a scheduled pickup on May 5 at 11 a.m. and was reported missing two hours later, officials said.

Authorities described Evans as "athletic" and an "experienced long-distance hiker" who knew his way around Joshua Tree.

Evans did not register for a backcountry use permit, the park service said. Park rangers have since contacted all 55 people who had backcountry permits in the area.

He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 190 lbs., and has brown-red hair, brown eyes and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a silver, white and gray sun hoodie, a black Patagonia puffy vest, blue shorts, and blue Asics shoes, and a dark-green beanie. He was carrying a black REI backpack and eggcrate-style sleeping pad.

Anyone with information is asked to call 909-383-5652 or call or text the NPS tip line at 888-653-0009.